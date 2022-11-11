Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Part of the Problem or Part of the Solution?

Sedona AZ – Two major political parties have dominated election policies since shortly after establishing the “republic” of the United States. Since the 1850’s they have been known as the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. Social, cultural, and economic changes over the years have altered positions of the two parties which increases ongoing opinionated verbal battles. While this stands as, perhaps, common and acceptable practice on a national level is it appropriate and in the best interest of incorporated Sedona to apply it locally?

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Sedona voters elected present city council member and currently appointed Vice Mayor Scott Jablow to serve as the Mayor of Sedona for the next two-year term. A resident of Sedona since 2010, Mr. Jablow was a member of the board of directors for the Sedona Oak Creek Fire District as well as the Sedona City Planning & Zoning Commission and Personnel Board. He was first elected as a member of the Sedona City Council in 2014, and appointed to serve as Vice Mayor by other council members in 2020.

Because of his past affiliation with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Mr. Jablow was instrumental – and essentially made it possible – for Sedona to permanently showcase the 3000 lb. Girder 9/11 Memorial display located in front of our Sedona Fire District Station #6.

Clearly Mr. Jablow is a dedicated Sedona resident, informed and knowledgeable about city government policies and operational proceedings and well qualified to serve as the leader of the incorporated city of Sedona.

“Incorporated.” Therein resides the operative word because “incorporated” Sedona does not encompass the same geographical boundaries of the Sedona Oak Creek Unified School “District” and/or the Sedona Fire “District.” Similar to both the fire and school “districts” the local Chamber of Commerce is not an operational function of the “City” of Sedona.

In fact and akin to the school and fire districts, the alleged “Sedona” Chamber of Commerce (Sedona in name only) does NOT perform as an official department of incorporated Sedona. In fact, how could that be possible when so many of its dues-paying members are not even located within Sedona City Limits and thus do not collect city sales tax? The Chamber continues to promote only its “members” at THEIR uptown Visitor’s Center – again NOT officially that of the city of Sedona.

So why does the City of Sedona continue to come up with lame excuses for annually funding the Chamber with public revenue?

Of course this is old news, but perhaps worthy enough to remind local businesses presently struggling to keep afloat during these difficult economic times that their competitors – outside of City Limits – who are members of the Chamber of Commerce and NOT collecting Sedona sales taxes receive priority promotion from the Sedona city financed Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center located uptown. Discrimination?

The purpose of bringing this up time and time again is as a reminder of the perceived impropriety of legitimately operating an incorporated city without honoring the boundaries of the area. (Ref: “Sedona City Limits 101” July 15, 2015) Frequently we have had elected officials who either don’t seem to know the difference — or else they just plain don’t care! And why is that? Might there be reasons unknown to the public?

An easy solution to this situation would be for our newly elected mayor, Scott Jablow, to set the record straight. And how so? When and if people outside “his” jurisdiction attempt to use the politics of Sedona for any reason, politely inform those people that in order to accommodate their requests they must go through the legal process to “annex” into the incorporated area and thus become an official part of the solution instead of just another persistent problem.

Why has Sedona resorted to a two-party partisan system, exemplified by the recent mayoral run-off, and confuse what previously was a relatively easy process? Realistically aren’t we all just “people” identified primarily by first and last names, attempting to survive in today’s world of turmoil?

Maybe Mr. Scott Jablow might consider championing an effort to terminate funding the Chamber of Commerce for any reason, including as a “tourism bureau.” There are numerous examples of how promoting tourism can fairly be accomplished without controversy.

Please – stop this ongoing battle. Hasn’t it gone on far too long already? Why not take the opportunity to not only make Sedona beautiful again, but also respectable by limiting “Democrat” and “Republican” labels to national politics?