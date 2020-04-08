Home » General » Yavapai County Courts move to Essential Services to reduce workforce

Sedona AZ – As the COVID-19 health crisis continues to evolve, the Courts in Yavapai County remain open while keeping the safety and well-being of court staff, judicial officers, attorneys and members of the public a top priority. Pursuant to Arizona Supreme Court’s Administrative Order 2020-60, the Courts continue to operate as necessary to serve the public, while encouraging telephonic or video appearances and liberally granting continuances. Therefore, the Yavapai County Superior Court has deemed it appropriate to move to an Essential Services model and allow for a reduction in the workforce at our Superior Courthouses beginning Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Essential Services model will provide for one judge to hear criminal cases and one judge to hear non-criminal cases at the Prescott and Camp Verde Superior Courthouses every weekday through May 1, 2020. This limited schedule will permit judicial and court staff to work from home at least two days per week while ensuring the Superior Court remains open to continue to provide essential court services to the public. Additionally, this will reduce the number of court employees who report to work in-person on any given day, thus reducing the risk of exposure to potential illness.

The Superior Court will post the locations of each hearing type within the Prescott and Camp Verde buildings. To the extent possible, you may receive a notice that your hearing date has been changed or that your scheduled hearing may take place before a different judge. If you are scheduled for any court proceeding during the month of April, you may contact the office of the judge assigned to your case to determine the status, call-in when scheduled or if you have been told to report in person look for signs within the Superior Court buildings to direct you to the courtroom where your hearing will be conducted.

For additional information regarding COVID-19, please visit the Arizona Department of Health Services website at www.azhealth.gov/COVID19. You may also visit the Yavapai County Health Services website at www.yavapai.us/chs or Facebook page for updates regarding other health related matters.