PPE manufacturing material arrives in Arizona

Sedona AZ – On April 9, 2020, the 161st Air Refueling Wing of the Arizona National Guard transported approximate 20,000 pounds of medical Personal Protective Equipment material from North Carolina to Arizona for local vendors to manufacture into PPE gowns for community healthcare worker in the fight against COVID-19.

The Arizona Air National Guard has three main bases across the state, located in Phoenix and Tucson. They perform six unique missions, training their members to be mission-ready forces and elite citizen-airmen who are prepared to respond to the Governor of Arizona for state emergencies or to the President in times of crisis.