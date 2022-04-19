Home » City Council, Community » CCSO Inmate Death May Be From Natural Causes

Flagstaff AZ – At approximately 6:00 p.m. on April 18, 2022, during a security and welfare check, a Coconino County Arizona Detention Sergeant discovered an unresponsive man in a medical unit single cell. The Sergeant immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began, with assistance from its medical staff, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other lifesaving measures. Staff also requested a response of Emergency Medical Services.

CPR and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was used until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 6:39 p.m., at which time, the individual was declared deceased and proper notifications began to next of kin and other authorities.

Earlier that same day, at approximately 4:45 p.m., inmates in the housing unit where the now deceased man, Mr. Gibson Benally, 53, was assigned, alerted staff that Mr. Benally was experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness. The Detention Staff went to check and notified the on-duty nurse to come to the housing unit. After the nurse and medical staff assessed Mr. Benally, it was determined that he be moved to a medical cell for observation and was moved.

No foul play is suspected. Mr. Benally was housed alone in a cell, and it appears that he may have died from a medical-related event. However, the death is currently under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

An autopsy is pending which will be reviewed by the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Further details will be forthcoming as known.