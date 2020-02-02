Home » City Council, Community » St. Patrick’s parade entrants must register online at Sportsites before deadline

Sedona AZ – Mark your calendars for the wearing of the green! On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the annual city of Sedona St. Patrick’s Parade is back for its 50th anniversary. As in the past, the Uptown parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and travel down Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue.

The Sedona St. Patrick’s parade has a proud tradition of considerable public support because of the many individuals, organizations, musicians, community groups, and businesses that participate, including the Northern Arizona University’s Parks and Recreation Program students who take on the challenge of developing and executing the event from behind the scene.

To be part of the parade, register online before the deadline of Monday, February 24, 2020. Registration entries will be taken online this year through Sportsites, and more information can be found on the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department St. Patrick’s Parade calendar page at www.sedonaaz.gov/parks. The entry fee for a business is $100 and $25 per individual or non-profit organization.

Due to limited space, entries are taken on a first come, first served basis. Early submission for parade entries is highly encouraged.

For additional information, contact city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Manager Steve Richardson at 928-282-7098 or srichardson@sedonaaz.gov. Sponsorship opportunities are still available until February 17, 2020.