Mary Lois Brown oil paintings on exhibit at City Hall

Sedona AZ – Winsome oil paintings by Mary Lois Brown are on viewing display at Sedona’s City Hall through the end of April. The public is invited to meet Brown at a reception on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

For twenty years, Brown lived at the Grand Canyon where she had time to explore and observe the beauty of the canyon from river to rim and found the landscape above all to be her inspiration. This experience is still reflected in her paintings today, and the Grand Canyon is still her favorite subject to paint.

In 2000, Brown moved to the White Mountains near Show Low, Arizona, and started a new painting career exploring the west with brush and canvas in hand. Her work features beautiful landscapes and wildlife.

While living in Show Low, a dream to paint the depths of the Grand Canyon was fulfilled after a 2006 Grand Canyon river trip. About a year later, Brown was invited to the Sedona Art Center in Uptown Sedona to exhibit her work celebrating rivers. After her painting sold, Brown was invited to be a juried member and consistently sold art through the Sedona Art Center (SAC). Since relocating to Sedona in 2008, Mary Lois continues to paint and take classes with Scott Jennings and other SAC instructors while exhibiting her work at shows and the SAC Fine Art Gallery.

“I have admired Mary Lois’ work for quite some time. When I saw her painting of cows on a cover of VegFest magazine and then looked up her work online, I knew I had to track her down and invite her to exhibit at City Hall. I hope the public will take time to see this wonderful exhibit,” said city of Sedona Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi.

The City Hall Art Rotation exhibits are located in the Council Chambers and the Vultee Conference Room gallery at City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive, Sedona, Arizona. To make an appointment for best viewing time, contact Nancy Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or email nlattanzi@sedonaaz.gov.