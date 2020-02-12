Home » Business » City of Sedona holiday weekend traffic advisory

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona will have Traffic Control Assistants (TCAs) managing traffic at the Uptown crosswalks on State Route (SR) 89A and the crosswalk near Tlaquepaque on SR 179 beginning February 15, 2020.

Deployments are scheduled to occur during peak congestion between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and are subject to change.

The TCAs will be directing pedestrians and cars to shorten traffic backups and maintain pedestrian safety.

For more information, contact city of Sedona Right of Way Supervisor Laura Mulinski at (928) 203-5083.