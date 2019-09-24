Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Sunset Park playground closes for upgrade

Sedona AZ – The playgrounds at Sunset Park will be closed from Friday, October 4 through Sunday, November 3, 2019. The grass area, picnic ramadas and tennis and basketball courts are still open to the public during normal park hours.

The necessary closure is to accommodate the playground surface upgrade that will be taking place. Playground borders and wood chips will be removed to be replaced with concrete borders and a certified poured-in-place rubber surfacing.

In addition to the new surfaces, six new benches will also be installed around the play areas for parkgoers to enjoy. These upgrades are in addition to the planting of four trees that was completed in May.

All dates are subject to weather delays and updates will be posted on the city Facebook page.

