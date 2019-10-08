Home » Business, Featured » Sedona Museum 2019 Fall Arts and Crafts Fair

Sedona AZ – The gift giving holiday season is fast upon us all. What do we do for those on our lists who have everything? Why it’s time to check out the 2019 Fall Arts & Crafts Fair in Sedona on Saturday, October 19, at the Sedona Heritage Museum, inside its historic Jordan apple packing shed and surrounding historical park, Uptown.

This show is an old-fashioned arts and crafts show like you remember them to be. All items are handmade. Artists and crafters will be on hand at each table to personally share how their pieces are made, where they find their unusual materials and what inspires them. Many of these people only do this one show, or a very limited number of other shows, which makes the handiwork unusual and uncommon. There will be many one-of-a-kind offerings so come early not to miss out.

At this Fair, you will discover fine art, quilted and fiber art items, wood art pieces, gourd art, home and garden décor, and items of all kinds. Jewelers will offer beautiful Native American, beaded, fused glass, gemstone, and other original materials jewelry. There will be wearable art, accessories, and items for children and even pets. Shop for ornaments, photography, metaphysical wands, metal art, whimsical oddities, and gifts such as greeting cards, handcrafted soaps and lotions, candles, and many other unique arts and crafts.

There is something for everyone! A soap and lotion vendor is bringing a baby goat for you to meet and pet. Another artist will be letting children roll a handmade beeswax candle. All ages welcome.

This show has matured over the years to more than 45 vendors, sold out vendor space, and a large attendance. Admission to the Fair and Museum are free all day.

The Sedona Community Center will be serving lunch on site which includes a vegetarian option, so your lunch purchase benefits another local non-profit. In addition to the arts and crafts booths, the Museum will hold a bake sale of only homemade goodies from 9:00 a.m. until they are all gone with the proceeds benefitting the museum. The Museum Gift Shop will also be open for holiday shopping with plans for a clearance sale.

Follow the signs from SR 89A in Uptown Sedona to the Museum and Fair. The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum in the old Jordan farmstead home and orchard sheds at 735 Jordan Road, Sedona. The buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information, call 928-282-7038 and visit www.sedonamuseum.org.