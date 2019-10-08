Sedona Grasshopper Basketball registration opens

Sedona AZ – Grasshopper basketball registration opens October 21, 2019.

Grasshopper basketball league is for boys and girls in grades 1-6. This is a low-pressure league with an emphasis placed on skills development, good sportsmanship, positive encouragement, and teaching children the rules and fundamentals of basketball. Whether you are a coach, player or parent, we offer a fun and exciting season for all.

Registration runs October 21 through November 7, 2019.

The registration fee is $35 per player, and a $3 discount is offered for additional siblings. Register online at SedonaAZ.gov/Parks or in person at the Sedona Parks and Recreation office, 525 Posse Ground Road, west Sedona. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m..

Practices and games are held in the West Sedona School Gymnasium. Practices will begin the week of November 25 and will be 1-2 times per week. Practice days and times will be scheduled Monday through Thursday between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and will last no longer than one hour. Games are played on Saturdays and will run January 4 through March 14, 2020.

The Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteer coaches for the season. No experience required, just time and a willingness to help. Coaching tools and resources are provided.

Coaches are essential for a successful season; if teams do not have a coach, then prospective players may be unable to participate. If you are interested, contact Dawn Norman, Recreation and Aquatics supervisor, at 928-203-5077.