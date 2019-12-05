Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Heritage Museum Hosts Beeler Book Signing

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Heritage Museum will host a book signing event on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Jody Beeler, son of Cowboy Artists of America co-founder, Joe Beeler.

Jody will be signing two of his father’s books, “The Joe Beeler Sketch Book” and “Joe Beeler.” Both books are full of images of Joe’s art work with stories and sketches, and, family photos with stories and quotes.

Born in Oklahoma, Joe Beeler always knew he wanted to be an artist. Moving to Sedona in the 1960s, Joe lived his dream life as a working artist and a cowboy. His art now lives on in museums and private collections around the country.

Jody is keeping his father’s legacy alive through collaborations, shows, and offering copies of Joe’s books that are both beautiful and inspiring.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown. Hours are 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily.

For more information, call 928-282-7038 and visit SedonaMuseum.org.