Sedona Fire District to Host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Sedona AZ – Ask any firefighter what the number 343 means to them and the conversation will immediately turn to September 11, 2001. Of the 2977 people who were killed in that terrorist attack, 343 of them were firefighters and another 71 were police officers. Not only did America change that day, so did the fire service.

On Wednesday September 11, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., the Sedona Fire District will host a 9/11 Memorial ceremony. The setting for the ceremony will be at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, in front of Sedona Fire Station 6 on SR 179. The Memorial Plaza contains a steel girder from one of the Twin Towers, and is a stunning tribute to those we lost in the attacks.

“We are fortunate to have a significant piece of our country’s history right here in Sedona,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis, “It is a sobering reminder of those we lost and a fitting tribute to their courage and bravery.”

Please attend this ceremony that will include the presentation of colors by the Sedona Verde Valley Firefighters Charity Honor Guard, Brief Comments by Fire Chief Jon Trautwein, Fire Board Chair Dave Soto, and Scott Jablow of the NY Port Authority (Retired).

Fire Station 6 is located at 2675 State Route 179, Sedona.