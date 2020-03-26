Home » Business » Sedona Fire District COVID-19 Preparation Update

Sedona AZ – As the COVID-19 pandemic develops, Sedona Fire District Fire Chief Jon Trautwein wants to assure the community that as an essential service provider, SFD continues to accomplish its mission and provide for the safety of the community effectively.

Engaging the community and various stakeholders to provide options and solutions to a wide variety of fire service issues is the Fire Chief’s goal and passion.

“We have implemented mitigation measures in operations, community risk reduction, and administration to ensure that essential service continues to be provided,” Chief Trautwein explained.

Measures include, but are not limited to the following:

• Dispatch screening and protocol procedure related to COVID-19

• Appropriate personal protective equipment for emergency responders

• Decontamination and disinfection procedures related to COVID-19

• Quarantine guidance related to COVID-19

• Focus on maintaining a healthy work force to decrease potential for COVID-19 to be transmitted among our work force and the community

• Modification of training, events, person to person contact, and administration work schedules

• Following recommendations by the CDC, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and County Health Departments

• The CDC recommendation to avoid all nonessential travel and crowds, and stay home as much as possible

• The ADHS recommendation to cancel or postpone mass gatherings of more than 10 people

• The ADHS recommendation to use telework and other alternatives when possible

• Maintaining social distance and washing hands.

The Sedona Fire District will continue to apply and evaluate recommendations and mitigation strategies related to COVID-19 to ensure it is providing the best service possible.

Below are some useful links found on the web:

WHO Corona Virus Homepage

CDC Coronavirus Homepage

CDC Interim Guidance for EMS

CDC High Risk Population

AZ DHS Corona Virus Home Page

Coconino County Collaborator Info

Yavapai County Health

JHU Corona Virus Dashboard

WHO Corona Virus Dashboard

IAFC Corona Virus Resources

The Sedona Fire District website is at SedonaFire.org.