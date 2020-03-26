Home » Business » City of Sedona offers three ways to manage wastewater bills

Sedona AZ – Because the city of Sedona recognizes residents and business owners are experiencing financial loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, consider these three ways to assist in managing payment for wastewater bills:

No new late fees on all accounts will be incurred for 90 days. Pay on time or wait until you are able to make your payments. If you are overdue on your bill in June and need additional consideration, please call (928) 204‐7185. Recently lost your job? Request the low-income subsidy rate at your residence with proof of job loss. If you have a business account and were ordered to cease operations, you may qualify for the lower Commercial Minimum Rate until the order is lifted. Additionally, any businesses that have voluntarily ceased operations may contact the Financial Services Department for an adjustment.



Please keep the following things in mind when considering these options:

Do you want to stop your automatic payments at this time? Log in to your account at www.XpressBillPay.com and change the auto pay option from on to off before your automatic payment is processed.

The Finance Department’s offices are currently only open via online and phone. Payments can be made online at www.XpressBillPay.com; mailed to City of Sedona Utilities, P.O. Box 580, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062-0580; or placed in the payment box at City Hall.

Questions? Please call (928) 204‐7185 or email wastewaterbilling@sedonaaz.gov.

Please note as conditions change, additional assistance options may be considered.

To read the most up to date information on the city’s response to COVID-19, including community and business resources, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.