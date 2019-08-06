Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Community Pool Hours Change

Sedona AZ – A shortage of lifeguards has reduced summer hours for the Sedona Community Pool, 570 Posse Ground Road, west Sedona.

Read the FAQs about lifeguards opportunities here: http://sedonaaz.gov/home/showdocument?id=38768.

Pool hours remainder 2019:

– Now through Aug. 18, the pool will be open Saturday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Fridays).

– Aug. 19 and continuing through Oct. 27, the pool will be open Saturdays and Sundays 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Oct. 28, the pool will close for the season.

Admission prices are $3 for adults, $2 for children 17 and under and seniors 55 and over. Children under the age of two are free.

To view or print the summer schedule or to learn more about pool classes and programs visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.