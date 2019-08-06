Sedona Community Pool Hours Change

Sedona AZ – A shortage of lifeguards has reduced summer hours for the Sedona Community Pool, 570 Posse Ground Road, west Sedona.
Read the FAQs about lifeguards opportunities here: http://sedonaaz.gov/home/showdocument?id=38768.
Pool hours remainder 2019:
– Now through Aug. 18, the pool will be open Saturday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Fridays).
– Aug. 19 and continuing through Oct. 27, the pool will be open Saturdays and Sundays 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Oct. 28, the pool will close for the season.
Admission prices are $3 for adults, $2 for children 17 and under and seniors 55 and over. Children under the age of two are free.
To view or print the summer schedule or to learn more about pool classes and programs visit sedonaaz.gov/parks.
I’ve worked there and two applied but it’s ageism or damn well feels exactly like it. Students schedules are worse than anybody’s, don’t give lip service to working with our schedules are difficult and then work with kids summer schedules. Kids get $13 bucks an hour and are lazier than older workers! Older workers work smarter and work more conscientiously than younger workers and if you paid those of us in Sedona who live here year round and want to work there, you’d have an open pool at less cost. We agree that kids working lifeguards get paid more but we could be seasonal workers if asked too. Work around us and not the kids! Check it out city hall. We know it’s poor management by ParksRec. They should be licensed lifeguards working full time, not sitting at desks talking about useless program ideas and doing useless admin paperwork and never doing a honest days labor. Your website says it right – FIRST TIME IN 12 YRS. Note to city hall: Your answer is smacking you in the face.
Cottonwood Rec Center didn’t get approved because they didn’t justify cost! You don’t need Sedona kids as lifeguards there all the time. Use the same rules as the resorts. (Two Names removed as requested.)
Make your ParksRec actually work the pool fulltime! It should be part of all their jobs.