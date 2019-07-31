Home » Community » Arizona Museum Fire Evacuation and Flood Response

Sedona AZ – The Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has been hard at work responding to the Museum Fire evacuations and preparing for the floods that are anticipated.

The Red Cross provided a safe place to stay for people affected by the Museum Fire for seven days beginning July 21, 2019. During that time twelve people stayed overnight, and dozens of meals were offered to shelter residents. When the focus shifted to sandbag operations for post-fire flooding mitigation, the Red Cross deployed a team to provide canteen support to volunteers who were filling, hauling, and stacking sandbags.

During our five days of operation, the Red Cross handed out 745 snacks and 1,342 bottles of water and Gatorade. Now our attention, along with County and State officials, has shifted to preparing for the aftermath of fire related flash flooding.

For those who would like to help, we are always in need of volunteers. To volunteer, please go to www.RedCross.org/volunteer.

Here are some flood preparedness safety tips:

*Visit RedCross.org/flood for full flood safety information.

* Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

• If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground. Most cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

• Head for higher ground and stay there . Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

• If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary.

• Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe. Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

• If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water. Wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots, and be cautious when cleaning up.

• Throw out items that absorb water and cannot be cleaned or disinfected: This includes mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals, and baby toys.

• Discard all food, beverages and medicine exposed to floodwaters and mud. When in doubt, throw it out! Check the outside of your home before you enter. Look for loose power lines, broken or damaged gas lines, foundation cracks, missing support beams and other damage.

• If the door is jammed, don’t force it open — it may be providing support to the rest of your home. Find another way to get inside.

• If you smell gas or hear a hissing noise, leave the property immediately and get far away from it. Call the fire department after you reach safety.

• If the weather is dry, open windows and doors to ventilate or dry your home.

• If power is out, use a flashlight. Don’t use candles or any open flame for lighting. Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters and expert advice on floods.

• The Emergency App includes an “I’m Safe” feature that helps people check on loved ones.

• Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to RedCross.org/apps.



The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides humanitarian aid; and, supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit RedCross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.