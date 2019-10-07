Home » City Council, Community, Featured » Sedona and Cottonwood Lynx expands service hours

Sedona AZ – The Sedona City Council and the Cottonwood City Council are pleased to announce expanded Verde Lynx transit hours Mondays through Fridays, with additional service on Sundays. The new hours are in effect.

The Lynx will run every 45 minutes beginning at 6:00 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. after which time the Lynx bus will run every 90 minutes: The last Sedona to Cottonwood bus will leave Sedona Municipal Lot at the corner of Schnebly Road and Peach Lane in Uptown at 10:30 p.m.. The expanded bus service on Sundays from Cottonwood to Sedona will run approximately every 90 minutes between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.. The cost for each trip within Sedona is a dollar.

To support riders returning to Cottonwood after normal CAT bus hours, a new service called CAT Connect will take riders from the Cottonwood Library to their homes. Eventually, new routes are expected to be established covering Clarkdale to Verde Village.

One goal of the extended service is to support more opportunities for the Cottonwood and Sedona workforces to locate and accept jobs in either community knowing they have a reliable and inexpensive daily round trip commuter option. Increased service may also encourage visitors to leave cars parked at hotels.

Cottonwood Area Transit provides paratransit service also, and four fixed routes serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale, and the Verde Village, as well as the Verde Lynx commuter service to Sedona. CAT also connects with Yavapai-Apache Nation Transit to provide connections to Camp Verde and to Greyhound.

For more information about Verde Valley public transportation, call the CAT office at 938-634-2287.

