Home » City Council, Community » Rimrock and Beaver Creek Successfully Oppose Land Development Application

Sedona AZ – The Zoning Map Change application PLA19-000009 for the proposed Primrose Peaks Estates Planned Area Development (405-23-180) has been withdrawn by the applicant.

In the withdrawal email, applicant Ellen Simon stated, “We have heard the concerns of the local community, and look forward to working together with the Beaver Creek Association and Rimrock residents in an effort to reach practical and reasonable solutions for all concerned.”

Yavapai County Director of Development Services David Williams said, “I appreciate the applicant’s willingness to continue their work with the community. Yavapai County values all of the comments that have been received from the public with regards to this application.”

This application was advertised for the Board of Supervisors public hearing to be held March 18, 2020.

This item has been removed from that agenda and no future public hearing dates will be set for this application until a new application is received.

For additional information, contact the Yavapai County Development Services at 928-639-8151.