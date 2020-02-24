Home » Featured, General » 2020 U.S. Census Instructions

Sedona AZ – Sedona residents should be prepared for the upcoming 2020 Census letters that will arrive to households in mid-March. The letters will be an invitation to take the 2020 Census either via online, the mail or over the phone.

Every ten years, the census counts every person living in the United States: Mandated by the U.S. Constitution in Article 1, Section 2, the country has counted its population every 10 years since 1790. Everyone living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands) is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.

The results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services and how many seats each state gets in Congress. State and local officials also use census counts to draw boundaries for congressional, state legislative, and school districts.

By law, your responses are protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code. If you suspect fraud or a scam, use this link and contact local law enforcement.

Watch this video for more information, and visit www.census.gov.