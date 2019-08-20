Home » Business » Public Notice: Arizona Court of Appeals has seven applicants

Sedona AZ – The public is asked for comments on seven applicants for an opening on Division One of the Arizona Court of Appeals created by the unexpected passing of Judge Jon W. Thompson.

The applicants are:

Bradley W. Carlyon

Veronika Fabian

Joseph P. Goldstein

Benjamin D. Kreutzberg

Matthew J. Mansfield

William P. Ring

D. Steven Williams

Their applications can be viewed online at http://www.azcourts.gov/jnc.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments will review the applications and hear comments at a public meeting on August 26, 2019. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. in Room 329 of the Arizona State Courts Building, 1501 W. Washington, Phoenix. The meeting agenda will be posted on the Commission’s website prior to the meeting.

Citizens may address the commission on the day of the meeting or send written comments to jnc@courts.az.gov or to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ, 85007. It is not necessary to submit multiple copies of written comments, and email is preferred. Comments must be received no later than August 21, 2019, to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered.

At the August 26 meeting, the commission will choose the applicants to be interviewed. The selected applicants will be interviewed on September 12, 2019. After the interviews, the commission will recommend at least three nominees for the opening to Governor Doug Ducey, who will appoint the new judge.