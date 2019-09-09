Home » General » DORR Hosts Democratic Candidate Putzova for CD-1 Seat

Sedona AZ – Eva Putzova, Candidate for Congress in District 1, will speak at the Democrats of the Red Rocks breakfast on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Olde Sedona Restaurant, 1405 West State Route 89A, Sedona. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. with tickets available at the door.

Putzova recently served on the Flagstaff City Council and will face incumbent Tom O’Halleran and two other CD-1 Democratic Party candidates, former Arizona lawmaker Barbara McGuire and Larry Williams, in the Democratic primary scheduled for August 4, 2020. The nominee will go on to face the Republican candidate in the November 3, 2020, general election.

Born in Czechoslovakia, Putzova became a U.S. citizen in 2007, and has lived in Flagstaff since 2000. She spent 14 years at NAU in a number of positions, including Director of Strategic Planning and Executive Director for Marketing and Strategic Communication. She is currently the National Communications and Technology Director for Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, which focuses on raising wages and improving work conditions around the United States. She has a master’s degree in economics and has studied at Harvard and Cornell Universities. In 2015, she received an Arizona Woman of Vision Award from the Arizona Women’s Conference.

Candidate Putzova Ballotpedia Candidate Connection Survey 2019 written response to questions can be found online using this link. Below is an excerpt from Candidate Putzova:

Is there a particular representative, past or present, whom you want to model yourself after?

From long-serving members, I would model myself after Rep. Barbara Lee, who had the courage to cast the only vote in opposition to giving the President the Authorization to Use Military Force against any nation, group or persons who planned and initiated the attacks on 9/11. This vague resolution which passed the House 420 to 1, has resulted in America’s never ending military intervention in the affairs of seven nations to date with little to no congressional oversight. Rep. Lee was right to oppose the AUMF in 2001 and the rest of Congress was wrong. She is a singular profile in courage and I aspire to be like her when I am elected.

From the newer members, I admire Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ro Khanna, and Rep. Pramila Jayapal. They are all bold leaders with an ambitious vision for our country. They aren’t afraid to speak up when faced with hate and continue to introduce bold, meaningful legislation that puts people first. (end Ballotpedia)

Arizona’s Congressional District 01 stretches through Arizona, covering much of the state outside of Phoenix and Tucson for more than 58,000 square miles, and serves a population of over 750,000 people.

Putzova will appear as part of DORR’s critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents different issues at each breakfast. There is a $15 fee to cover the cost of breakfast and the public is welcome.

DORR is an all-volunteer Democratic Club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities that welcomes all independent minded citizens. The DORR office at 105 Roadrunner Drive in west Sedona is open weekdays from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Information is available on how to register to vote and on candidates running for office. Walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, please visit http://democratsoftheredrocks.org.