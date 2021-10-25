Home » General » Prescott Camerata Chamber Singers Concert

Prescott Camerata Chamber Singers Concert

October 25, 2021

Sedona AZ –  The following Prescott, Arizona event notice was received by SedonaEye.com:

Camerata Chamber Singers Concert will be performed in Prescott on November 13 and the public is invited.

The Camerata Chamber Singers Concert will be:

November 13, 2021 – starting at 2:30 p.m. and lasting until 4:00 p.m.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church
2000 Shepherds Lane
Prescott, AZ  86301

Tickets: Adults $20, Students $10

Join us for a program featuring a variety of musical styles to experience both an inner peace and outward expression of joy that this marvelous music evokes in all of us.

With special guests saxophonist, Tony Gibbs, and the High Desert Ringers handbell choir, the music selections will include a cappella pieces, as well as, accompaniment by organ, piano, saxophone and handbells.

For more information, contact James Klein at cameratachambersingers@gmail.com .

