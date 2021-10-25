Home » General » Prescott Camerata Chamber Singers Concert

Prescott Camerata Chamber Singers Concert

Sedona AZ – The following Prescott, Arizona event notice was received by SedonaEye.com: The Camerata Chamber Singers Concert will be: November 13, 2021 – starting at 2:30 p.m. and lasting until 4:00 p.m. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 2000 Shepherds Lane Prescott, AZ 86301 Tickets: Adults $20, Students $10

Join us for a program featuring a variety of musical styles to experience both an inner peace and outward expression of joy that this marvelous music evokes in all of us.

With special guests saxophonist, Tony Gibbs, and the High Desert Ringers handbell choir, the music selections will include a cappella pieces, as well as, accompaniment by organ, piano, saxophone and handbells.

For more information, contact James Klein at cameratachambersingers@gmail.com .