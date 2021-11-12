Home » Business, General » Travel Alert: Yavapai County SR 89 and County Road 101 Intersection Detour

Sedona AZ – The Yavapai County Public Works Department, working in conjunction with the Prescott National Forest, will begin roadway construction at the intersection of Ponderosa Park Road (C 101) and SR 89, approximately 1.5 miles south of Prescott, Arizona between mile markers 307 and 306. Construction is scheduled to begin on November 16, 2021, and will continue for approximately two weeks.

Yavapai County Public Works Director Dan Cherry said, “We know any road closure is an inconvenience, but if you plan on minor delays and allow for extra time when traveling through construction areas, everyone will get where they are going safely.”

Cherry further explained, “This work is being done as part of a larger project to rebuild Ponderosa Park Road. This is the beginning of a project that will start back up in early 2022.”

Construction will mandate road closures of the left-turn lane of SR 89 onto Ponderosa Park Road, as well as the closure of Ponderosa Park Road from SR 89 to Forest Road (FR 64): Access for residents and Emergency personnel will be at Indian Creek Road (C 102).

A map of road closures and detour signs is available here. The County will be continuously monitoring the condition of Indian Creek Road and its other area maintained roads to insure well maintained driving surfaces for the detour route.

This project is being completed in two parts to reduce the overall amount of time traffic will need to be rerouted from SR 89 away from Ponderosa Park Road: Work to reconstruct this segment of SR 89 to north of FR 64 and overlay (resurface) Ponderosa Park Road will begin in the first quarter of 2022. More details of this future improvement project and traffic restrictions will be announced on a later date.

During construction, motorists are expected to respect and follow temporary traffic control measures which may include, but are not limited to temporary traffic signs and signals and flagging operations.

For more information about this project, visit https://yavapaiaz.gov/publicworks.

Click here for an interactive map of ongoing roadwork in Yavapai County.