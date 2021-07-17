Home » Business » Flagstaff Flash Flood Disaster Relief Funds Available

Flagstaff AZ – In response to the heavy rainfall resulting in severe flash floods, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff activated the Flagstaff Flash Flood Disaster Relief Fund. ACF seeded the fund with $10,000 to support recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The fund will address post flood recovery, repair, and community rebuilding efforts, needs that may include environmental and infrastructure projects, community clean up, support for displaced families, animal, and or rehabilitation and rebuilding of damaged buildings or homes caused by the flash floods.

ACF has a successful track record of deploying disaster relief funds to address long term needs. Last month, a disaster relief fund was activated in response to the Telegraph and Mescal fires burning in eastern Arizona. ACF engaged a similar strategy across the state in the wake of the Slide Fire in Oak Creek Canyon in 2014, the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013, and the Monument Fire in Cochise County in 2011.

“When disaster strikes, we see the true strength and resilience of a community. Flagstaff is no exception,” said Steve Seleznow, ACF President & CEO. “ACF of Flagstaff is poised to partner with local leaders, residents, and nonprofits during this challenging time and is ready to help these communities with the resources they need for long term recovery.”

Donors looking to support the Flagstaff Flash Flood Disaster Relief Fund for flooding throughout the Flagstaff area can make a tax deductible donation online at azfoundation.org/FlagstaffFloods. ACF of Flagstaff is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Founded in 1987, the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff is a permanent philanthropic endowment for the benefit of communities in Flagstaff and Northern Arizona. This family of charitable funds is guided by a local Board of Advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.

Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 25 community foundations in the nation with more than $1 billion in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $1 billion in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at www.azfoundation.org.