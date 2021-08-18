Home » City Council, Community, Events » Democrats of the Red Rocks Hosts Zoom Breakfast Meeting

Sedona AZ – Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) Breakfast at Home will host “Protecting our Precious Verde River and Sedona’s Climate Action Plan,” with Nancy Steele, Executive Director, Friends of the Verde River, and, Mackenzie Jones, Sustainability Manager, City of Sedona, on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom. The zoom link is available on the DORR website.

Steele works collaboratively for a healthy flowing Verde River system. Before joining Friends in 2018, Steele was the Executive Director of the Council for Watershed Health (CWH) in Los Angeles. A key focus of her California work included a longterm research and demonstration program to augment groundwater supplies through increasing the ability of cities to infiltrate stormwater. She co-founded the Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy in 2000, serving as President/CEO through 2011 and as Director of Conservation in 2017.

Steele is a member of the board of the Infrastructure Funding Alliance and the Arizona Forward Northern Regional Council.

McKenzie Jones, Sustainability Manager for the City of Sedona, draws on her background in environmental policy to find innovative strategies to address the climate crisis. Jones began her career working above treeline for the Appalachian Mountain Club, which strengthened her understanding of citizen science and conservation education. Most recently, she worked for the City of Flagstaff where she oversaw sustainability programming on waste diversion, food policy and natural areas. Jones currently serves on the boards of Oak Creek Watershed Council, Flagstaff Foodlink, and Coconino Cooperative Extension.

DORR is an all volunteer Democratic Club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Verde Valley and surrounding communities that welcomes all independent minded citizens. For more information, visit the DORR website.