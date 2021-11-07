Home » Featured » Eddie Maddock: Gone But Are They Forgotten?

Sedona AZ – Diverse opinions have been offered relating to Words to Remember, A Convenient Disorder, and other current national and local topics. But what about words which have been forgotten?

For example, Sedona incorporated in 1988, soon thereafter to encompass the following Vision Statement:

“To be a city that is constantly vigilant over the preservation of its natural beauty, scenic vistas, pristine environment and cultural heritage. To be a city that retains its small-town character and creates its manmade improvements in strict harmony with nature. To be a city that is animated by the arts, and lives with a spirit of volunteerism to help achieve our common goals. To be a city that offers equal opportunities for all and fosters a sense of community. To be a city that welcomes and accommodates all of its visitors and future residents with a spirit of fellowship. To be a city that retains and enhances a strong and vital economy which preserves existing lifestyles without exploiting the natural beauty. To be a city that lives up to the challenge of proper stewardship of one of the earth’s great treasures.”

The November 2013 Sedona Community Plan as it presently appears on the city’s website reflects this version of the Vision Statement:

“Sedona is a community that nurtures connections between people, encourages healthy and active lifestyles, and supports a diverse and prosperous economy, with priority given to the protection of the environment.”

Much less wordy, indeed, but perhaps conspicuous by absence are words such as “small-town character” which realistically might be an appropriate omission. Are three and four story structures representative of “manmade improvements in strict harmony with nature?” Especially when approvals for many developments resulted in structures far more distinctive than the natural “views” they pledged to protect, but were subsequently allowed to obstruct?

Ongoing applications for amendments to the CP for zone changes – to increase zoning density – apparently remain abundant. But many, if not all, of these not so subtle changes have been conveniently made legitimate via the process of amending the Community Plan throughout the course of active implementation contrary to Sedona’s initial Vision Statement.

Per state statute every ten years, the Community Plan must be either updated or readopted, which process is anticipated to take two years. Therefore now is the time to actively participate in reworking our guidelines for future progress, regress, and/or sustainability. Detailed information relating to the process is available at City Hall.

Year 2022, just a few short weeks away, will also offer the opportunity for active citizen engagement by running for City Council. Three four-year term council seats will be up for grab, as well as the mayor’s seat for a two-year term. Monthly compensation for city council members is reported as $500, and $700 for the mayor. The primary election is set for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, followed by a run-off on November 8, 2022 if it becomes necessary. More information is also available at City Hall for those interested.

The original reasons for Sedona to incorporate in order to control development have vastly deviated over the years. As for predicting the future, how can anyone know what’s in store? Because most of the existing “open space” is still owned by the U. S. Forest Service, without essential “land trades” it must remain undeveloped according to USFS rules. Ongoing disputes relating to previous land exchanges – such as the failed Sedona Cultural Park – continue to cast doubt, resulting in somewhat generalized negativity for consideration of future potential land swaps with the USFS, if even a possibility.

Although the controversy for affordable/workforce housing remains an ongoing battle, that situation would have been substantially eased if developers had been held strictly to original broken rules which resulted in only adding to the problem.

Retrofitting bad decisions obviously leaves much to be desired. Isn’t Sedona proof of that?

For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, “It might have been.” – John Greenleaf Whittier.