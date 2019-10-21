Home » City Council, Community » City of Sedona Offers Community Workshops

Sedona AZ – The Sedona Parks and Recreation Department will offer three workshops in November of special interest to Sedona homeowners and families.

Tree Workshop and Firewise Education on November 9, 2019: The Arizona Community Tree Council will offer a free Homeowner’s Tree Workshop and Firewise Education session on Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Recreation Room at Posse Grounds Park, 525-D Posse Ground Road, west Sedona. Attendees will learn the fundamentals of proper tree installation, initial care, growth and development, and the benefits of planting trees for both the homeowner and the community. The Firewise Education session will teach proper maintenance of surrounding landscape to protect your home from wildfire.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Visit the Arizona Community Tree Council online at www.aztrees.org/Upcoming-Events and click on the title of the Sedona workshop.

Legacy Stories – It’s Good To Talk! on November 14 and 21, 2019: Join professional storyteller Claire Obermarck for a unique workshop. This workshop will be offered twice; Thursday, November 14 and Thursday, November 21, with both sessions held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Hub, Posse Grounds Park, 525-B Posse Ground Road, west Sedona. These workshops are designed to help you devise and practice telling your own family story, in order to pass it to the next generation. You will gain the skills to tell a legacy or story, define the importance of passing on knowledge orally, and analyze the benefits of empowerment through word of voice.

Register for the storytelling workshop by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098. The cost is $10 per person.

View all Sedona Parks and Recreation classes, activities, and programs by visiting sedonaaz.gov/parks.