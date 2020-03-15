Home » City Council, Community » City of Sedona Begins Coronavirus Pandemic Closures

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona manager, Justin Clifton, advised that all area schools are closing, the USFS Visitor Center is closed, the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center will go virtual, Sedona hotel bookings are at 30% and he is considering closing down City Offices, and, if not a full closure, the city will cancel all non-essential public meetings as of a March 15, 2020.

The Sedona city manager advised Sedona Uptown Ranger program to cease its operation immediately in order to have time to determine an appropriate action plan during this developing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Stumble Run, scheduled for March 28, remains active on the city schedule, however it appears likely that Clifton will cancel all public events this month with a review of upcoming months due soon.