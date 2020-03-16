Home » Featured » City of Sedona Closes Public Access to Facilities and Goes Virtual

Sedona AZ – Out of an abundance of caution, and to protect citizens and city staff from the potential spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the city of Sedona, Arizona will close in-person access to city facilities and move to virtual and phone services.

Until March 28, 2020:

Essential functions and services like the Police Department, city maintenance and wastewater will continue. Other non-essential, but important services like building and development services will be reduced. All non-essential services and programs like general inquiries, on-site meetings, billing functions, etc. are postponed. City Council business will be reduced to essential items, but no public will be permitted to attend meetings. In accordance to Open Meeting Law, citizens may watch online here and the city is exploring alternative options for public participation. City parks will remain open, but all organized recreation activities, including the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s programs and classes, and facility rentals are cancelled. [See below.] City Municipal Courts services will be reduced and/or rescheduled, but staff will be available for initial appearances, filing an order of protection and hearing time arrangement. Volunteer Park Rangers will suspend all operations and will not have a daily presence in Uptown.



Events

The city of Sedona will be canceling all city-sponsored and city-permitted large gatherings or events, and private gatherings or events on city properties, for the next eight weeks until May 9, 2020. Events canceled include, but are not limited to:

The Sedona Stumble

Sedona Food Truck Festival

Celebration of Spring

Tlaquepaque Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Rotary Chili Cookoff.

City events cancelled, but under consideration to be rescheduled are:

The Fix-it Clinic

Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Event

Open houses for the Climate Action Plan

Food and Beverage Bootcamp



For more information on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department programming cancelations and refund policy go to www.sedonaaz.gov/parks.

Details will be communicated in the coming days as information is available. To get more information on this evolving situation, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19.

Health Resources

The city, in coordination with Coconino and Yavapai counties, is monitoring the situation daily and following the guidelines set-forth by the federal, state and county government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Look to the following CDC, state and county resources for more information on COVID-19:

Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline: 928-679-7300 and website. Yavapai County Health Services hotline: 844-542-8201 and website. Coconino County COVID-19 drive up swab testing information. CDC website on coronavirus. Tips on coronavirus prevention. Arizona Department of Health and Human Services information. CDC’s travel notices. [end city notice]



Follow SedonaEye.com for further COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic information and articles. Use the search bar on the SE home page to find information quickly. Remember, if you feel ill, do not go to work or into public places – self quarantine!