Eddie Maddock: The Two Faces of Sedona

Sedona AZ – Generally speaking there are two sides to everything. Take coins for example. Heads and tails, neither of which is necessarily better than the other except, of course, when challenged during a “Heads or Tails” call on a bet. People in general have two sides, happy or sad, cheerful or gloomy, positive or negative, nice or nasty, sweet or bitter, and so on.

However has anyone ever considered the two faces, or sides, of incorporated Sedona? For one thing being intersected by two county boundaries, Coconino to the northeast and Yavapai heading southwest, automatically offers the first challenge of its two faced existence. The suggestion of forming a new county has surfaced, but so far and based even on Sedona’s incorporation, another change in power control has not been favorably received.

Adding to almost diametrically opposed circumstances, heading towards Cottonwood (Yavapai County) the topography just beyond Sedona City Limits becomes a substantial expanse of primarily open space while travelling in the opposite direction (Coconino County) terrain becomes and remains mountainous during the SR89A drive to Flagstaff. Then, there is the designated Federal Unique Waterway, Oak Creek, which is part of the ten percent of riparian habitat that remains in the desert Southwest. There is also the eastern portion of land towards the rim that has been designated as Wilderness Area, untouchable for development.

The State Highway follows the course of Oak Creek meandering through the Coconino National Forest: It is two lanes, widened modestly with passing lanes at strategic locations. The SR89A highway, as it continues, leaves Sedona City Limits prior to reaching Midgley Bridge and, therefore, extends beyond incorporated Sedona’s jurisdiction. A relatively meager amount of property has been developed here and there, with a couple of inconspicuous resorts strategically located. Understated development assists in maintaining the majestic landscape and, generally, scenic surroundings. However and not so fast, as everything else in this area continues to evidence more congestion, the situation in Oak Creek Canyon remains essentially the same – with the exception, of course, of increased traffic.

Legitimate SR89A parking continues to be minimal, and illegal parking along the narrow two-lane highway becomes increasingly more problematic and dangerous. Just recently the Oak Creek Watershed Restoration assessment was finalized under the Red Rock Ranger District for the purpose of protecting and improving watershed conditions, maintaining a healthy riparian habitat for plants, and protecting wildlife. This will necessitate closing even more unauthorized roadside parking pullouts. Specifically, out of 59 existing pullouts, Arizona Department of Transportation intends to close 26 in addition to the larger pavement project currently in progress.

Considering this State Route was authorized to traverse through a national forest, under jurisdiction of the USFS National Environmental Policy Act, any consideration for it to ever become a four-lane highway remains highly unlikely if not impossible. A more feasible option in the distant future might be consideration to upgrade an existing dirt road extending from Schnebly Hill Road which, does in fact, connect with AZ I-17 just west of Flagstaff. But it might be suggested you don’t hold a breath for even one second in anticipation of witnessing such an event firsthand for a long, long time and possibly never.

While the Eastern face of Sedona has very limited vacant developable land available, it still remains the hot spot for tourists to shop. The uptown Sedona label established that designation many years before Sedona officially incorporated to become city status. This is an amazing contrast to the layout of Sedona’s other face heading to West Sedona.

Within the confines of Sedona City Limits, it is true that time has eaten up sizeable tracts of land with development of various types. Small strip malls have sprung up along the widened West SR89A corridor along with lodging facilities and numerous restaurants. However, Sedona’s other face at the “Y roundabout” tells a different story. The proposed redesign and implementation of SR89A highway slip-lanes has already uprooted businesses in a strip mall next to what was once the Chevron gas station. Except for one, the shops are vacant! And, at this writing, it’s possible that it, too, has shuttered its welcome sign!

So Sedona growth clearly has only one direction to occur which is outside Sedona City Limits via the SR89A route to Cottonwood. Although not within incorporated Sedona’s authorized jurisdiction, the city council had the opportunity to extend their disapproval of the proposed massive 700 mobile home and RV site rezoning of the El Rojo Grande Ranch development in November of 2018. Rezoning was denied.

Currently a new development seeking rezoning is on the Yavapai County drawing board: The developers of what is called Spring Creek Ranch are requesting a zone change on their property near Cornville, Arizona from rural residential in order to establish a higher density development. Because of intense public outcry, developers have downsized a request for rezoning to 2,100 housing units; 1,500 manufactured or site-built home lots, 200 may be used for recreational vehicle pads, 400 rental units, and a 200 unit assisted living facility. The Cornville Community Association among others intensely oppose this development.

A development of this magnitude can never happen on the other side of Sedona’s face specifically because geographically the terrain cannot accommodate it. Primarily in Sedona, the existence of Coconino County is rarely acknowledged despite remaining the tourist cash cow of Sedona. The larger part of incorporated Sedona lies within Yavapai County, including its Sedona City Hall.

Could it be there is a higher power in charge sending a message to convey that in spite of the beauty of the sun rising and setting on the exquisite red rocks of Sedona two faces still exist – and more than ever acknowledging and respecting their existence has never been more important?

One cannot spend just one half of a heads or tails coin. It’s a package deal, as is our two county Sedona. That extends even further. Every issue under discussion at a Sedona City Council meeting has at least two faces and isn’t it prudent for elected officials to keep that in mind when deciding direction?