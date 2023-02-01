Home » Business » Apply for a city of Sedona short term rental permit

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona now requires all short term rental owners to have an annual permit and, as of January 20, 2023, the web portal for applying for an annual short term rental permit is open. All short term rentals currently operating within Sedona city limits must have a permit no later than February 15, 2023, or cease operations until a permit is obtained.

Short term rental owners or their designees may access the permit application portal directly by copying and pasting the following web address into their browser: https://sedonaaz.munirevs.com/log-in/.

Sedona’s city council adopted an amendment to Sedona City Code 5.25 Short Term Rental Regulation at the November 22, 2022, meeting. The amendment is based on Senate Bill 1168 which allows Arizona cities and towns to require annual, fee-based permits for short term rentals.

The new permit program replaces the previous short term rental emergency contact registration process the city has operated since September 2022. All operating short term rentals, whether they previously had an emergency contact registration or not, must now apply for an annual permit.

Visit the short term rental pages on the city website to learn more about the new program and the other new requirements for operating a short-term rental in Sedona at www.sedonaaz.gov/str.

For additional information, contact Teresah Arthur, short term rental specialist, city of Sedona, via email at tarthur@sedonaaz.gov or phone at (928) 203-5198.