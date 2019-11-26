Blue Ridge man sentenced to 25 years for murder

Sedona AZ – On November 26, 2019, Patrick D. Nagel, a 63-year-old Happy Jack, Arizona man pled guilty to Second Degree Murder and was sentenced to 25 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, Coconino County Superior Court, Division One.

On April 2, 2019, Coconino County Sheriff's Office detectives identified the partially decomposed body as Tika Young, 37, of Blue Ridge.

Confirmation of the identification of the deceased was determined by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On April 4, 2019, CCSO detectives arrested Patrick D. Nagel during a traffic stop. Nagel was questioned by detectives at the Sheriff’s Office in Flagstaff and admitted to being responsible for Tika Young’s murder. Nagel was booked into the Coconino County Jail on several charges, including the murder of Tika Young.

After detectives were able to make a preliminary identification of the victim, CCSO served a search warrant at a Blue Ridge community residence. Evidence of the crime was inside the residence. A person of interest regarding the deceased person was identified and brought into the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. During an interview with detectives, the person of interest admitted to striking the victim several times while the victim was lying in bed. The subject then moved the victim, and concealed her in the area identified as Bly Pit where her body was subsequently found.