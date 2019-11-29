Home » General » Red Cross Opens Warming Center in Prescott Valley

Sedona AZ – The Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross has mobilized staff and volunteers to open a Warming Center at the request of the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management.

The Warming Center has been opened as a result of multiple power outages in the area and will remain open as long as there is a need in the community.

The Warming Center is a place that people can go to get out of the cold.

Water and snacks are available.

American Red Cross Warming Center

Bradshaw Mountain High School

6000 E. Long Look Drive

Prescott Valley AZ 86314

