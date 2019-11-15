Home » Community » American Legion invites students to compete for scholarship money

Sedona AZ – High school students or any interested qualifying student of Sedona are invited by Cornville American Legion Post 135 to compete in the 2020 Annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. The invitation to enter the competition was extended today by Post Oratorical Chairman, Jim Strande, and is open to 9-12th grade students.

The subject in the prepared oration portion of the contest must be about some phase of the Constitution of the United States, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States government. The prepared oration must be the original effort of each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length.

Participants will compete locally, with top contestants moving forward to the area contest held sometime late in February 2020. Speakers will earn some funds from the local contest, as well as $300, $200, $100 respectively in the area contest for first through third place, and $50 for the remaining contestants.

At the department contest held March 7, 2020, at the American Legion Post 26 in Mesa (AZ) top speakers will walk away with $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000 respectively for first through third place, while remaining contestants will each receive $500.

In addition to state awards by winners of the various elimination rounds of competition, college scholarships of $20,000, $17,000, and $15,000 will be awarded to first through third places in the national finals: Each state winner who competes in the first round of the national contest will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Participants in the second round (who do not advance to the national final round) will receive an additional $2,000 scholarship. The best three youth orators (winners of all previous elimination rounds of the contest) will vie for top honors at the Indianapolis, Indiana national contest in April 2020.

The American Legion will pay the expenses of state winners and chaperone at the national contest.

Qualified Sedona students interested in entering the competition will find complete rules and contest information by contacting Cornville American Legion Post 135 Oratorical Chairman Jim Strande at 928-301-7273.

Previous national winner of the contest may be viewed at www.legion.org/oratorical.