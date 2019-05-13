Home » Business » Sedona Free Spring Concerts

Sedona AZ – The Posse Grounds Pavilion at Barbara Antonsen Park, 505 Posse Grounds Road, will host five free live music concerts this May through June. Spectators can expect a variety of musical styles, sweet treats for sale, and a beautiful view.

Sedona residents and visitors are invited to enjoy fresh air, the company of friends, and great live music. This facility has festival-style seating which means spectators sit on the grass. You may bring a chair or blanket, and even pack a picnic.

Performer line-up:

May 24 Modern acoustic soulful folk with Sister and the Sun , and electric eclecticism from Invincible Grins

, and electric eclecticism from May 31 Rock, folk and blues from Evil George , and pop-rock from Life is Beautiful

, and pop-rock from June 7 Acoustic rock by Mighty Tim Young , followed by grassy-roots Americana from Thunder and Lightnin’

, followed by grassy-roots Americana from June 14 Folk American/alternative country by husband and wife duo Two Hand Union (evening headliner to be announced)

(evening headliner to be announced) June 21 Singer-songwriter soulful ballads from Grace Noelle, and rural American/bluegrass/funk by Ryan Biter.

Parking is available in the main lot at the park.

For more information about this event and others, contact the city of Sedona Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.

Sedona City Hall is open for business Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and closed on Fridays. The Wastewater system maintenance remain on a Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. schedule. Police and maintenance services are not impacted.