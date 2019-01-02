Home » City Council, Community » RunSedona February 2019 Traffic Alert

Sedona AZ (January 2, 2019) – The RunSedona Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K events will be held February 2, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m. with road closings and restrictions in effect for Sedona residents and visitors. Mark your calendars now.

The marathon course begins on Navoti Drive near Bristlecone Pines Road, heads eastward to Calle del Este, enters SR 89A heading east, then turns north onto Dry Creek Road; the half marathon participants will continue further, onto Long Canyon/Boynton Canyon roads. All participants will return via the same route.

Road restrictions and closures:

February 1-2 – Navoti Drive closed between Bristlecone Pines Road and South Foothills Drive at 8:00 a.m. and continuing through 5:00 p.m. on February 2.

February 2 – Navoti Drive (in Rimstone subdivision) access closed from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. with no access to or from Navoti Drive.

February 2 – 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Dry Creek Road closed between SR 89A and Long Canyon Road with 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Southbound lanes of SR 89A closed between Calle del Este and Dry Creek Road.

February 2 – Northbound on Dry Creek Road, heading toward Enchantment Resort, is expected to reopen between Thunder Mountain and Long Canyon sometime between 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. with Southbound on Dry Creek Road, heading toward SR 89A, expected to reopen between Thunder Mountain and SR 89A between 11:30 a.m. and noon after all participants have finished the route.

Area residents are encouraged to plan traffic-related activities before or after the scheduled road closure and delays.

Sedona Police officers and Sedona Fire District personnel will be available throughout the area to assist with any emergency needs or service requests.

Access to the Sedona Medical Center is always maintained.

The City and RunSedona thank area residents for their patience.

Visit RunSedona.com for traffic control maps and more information.

The public is welcome to attend a 6:00 p.m. event information session on January 7, 2019 at the Sedona Charter School, 165 Kachina Drive, west Sedona.