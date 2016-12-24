Home » Community » First Responders Find Missing Woman Alive

Sedona AZ (December 24, 2016) – Shortly after midnight, Kane County Utah Sheriff’s Office searchers located missing person Karen Klein at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Ms. Klein had walked approximately 26 miles since Thursday afternoon in search of help for herself, husband and son after their vehicle became stuck on a forest service road. When Search and Rescue teams located Ms. Klein she was conscious and communicating, and suffering from cold exposure. She was treated on scene by rescuers and transported to Kane County Hospital in Kanab, Utah. She is expected to be transferred to the hospital in St. George, Utah, for further treatment.

Although additional snow had fallen since Ms. Klein first began walking to seek help, Kane County Sheriff’s Office searchers on snowmobiles located remnants of tracks which they followed along the FS 22 road. At the same time, Coconino County Arizona Sheriff’s Office searchers were responding on snow machines from SR 67. Ms. Klein was found at the gate of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon where she made entrance into a guard shack that had been closed for the season.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office brought in a snowcat and a mat tracked vehicle to her location. National Park Service also responded on snowmobiles. After initial treatment by searchers, Ms. Klein was transported to DeMotte Park. The time from when she was located, received initial treatment from searchers, and was transported to DeMotte Park took approximately three hours. From DeMotte Park an ambulance from Kanab transported her to the hospital.

On Friday afternoon, her husband Eric and 10-year-old son had been able to hike to an area where they found cell service and called for help. A Ranger from Bureau of Land Management was able to locate them and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office transported both to a ground ambulance. They received treatment for cold exposure, including frostbite. Classic Air Medical helicopter attempted air search for Karen, but had to suspend it due to cloud cover. Ground search efforts by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Kane County Sheriff’s Office continued throughout the afternoon and night.

Responders included Kane County Sheriff Glover and two Kane County Search and Rescue members on snowmobiles; Coconino County Sheriff Elect Jim Driscoll, Commander Rex Gilliland, three Coconino County Sheriff Deputies, and four Coconino County Sheriff Search and Rescue members with snowcat and a Suburban truck outfitted with mat tracks; BLM Ranger officer; Classic Air Medical helicopter; National Park Service staff and snowmobiles; Arizona Department of Transportation driver and snowplow; and the Kane County Ambulance.

Congratulations to all for their efforts and teamwork to find Karen Klein and family. You are truly Search and Rescue heroes!