Eddie Maddock: A Miracle in Motion?

Sedona AZ – At long last initial steps have been taken to launch the Sedona in Motion plan. Tackling this monumental task aimed as the first step in addressing Sedona’s transportation issues has commenced at Sedona’s city center, commonly known as “Uptown,” and the disruption is predicted to be ongoing from now until mid-summer of 2020. The project will include two roundabouts and a median with landscaping.
City Council has approved the project budget in the amount of $4,401,990. It’s reported the source of $200,000 of that amount is from the parking meter fund made possible by the merchant advisory group.
Of course uptown businesses have concerns relating to how this disruption will affect their sales. And their concerns are justifiable. Let’s face it. For the past several years Sedona has literally spent millions of dollars on campaigns to promote Sedona as an attraction for destination tourism.
Long before that specific target marketing was put into place Sedona was already extensively well known which was true even prior to Sedona becoming an incorporated city. Therefore it made good sense to reason that any type of marketing whether targeted at a specific purpose or not, even more day-trippers would jaunt up from Phoenix just for the day. This might directly or indirectly serve as an example of the law of unintended consequences.
With the reputation of being a don’t-miss-location on the agendas of so many travelers, the pending disruption of uptown Sedona could act as a catalyst for bad publicity when visitor’s pop into this magical place for a day. The common wait in traffic lines has already served to usurp the costly portrayal of Sedona that over the years has eroded to the status in many instances as becoming “just another tourist trap.”
1. 28% of consumers say word of mouth is the most important factor in strengthening or eroding brand affinity. 64% of marketing executives indicated that they believe word of mouth is the most effective form of marketing.
Remaining develop-able land in Sedona is limited, as are options for accommodating increased traffic. If plans move forward to amend building codes to allow higher density development, that doesn’t automatically increase access to additional routes to accommodate even more traffic within Sedona City Limits.
Proposed transit methods as a solution, unless the trend has substantially changed, is a waste of time. People in general will not give up their cars. Would you?
Since the drought during 2018, Sedona has been blessed with abundant rain to assist Mother Earth’s ability to stave off pending disaster. “Seriously?” you might ask. Yes, indeed, because no matter how much power mere humans sometimes think they have, when it comes to Mother Nature, there’s no competition.
The lush vegetation we are enjoying from the Pennies from Heaven via snow and rainfall will soon dry out under unrelenting summer sun.
We will still have lines of cars backed up within our three entries of limited space. Uptown will become almost inaccessible. People will be angry. And considering the proven fact that word-of-mouth advertising is the best, how favorably will they relate their “Experience Sedona” to their friends back in “wherever?”
Regardless of how much money the “City” subsequently throws at the local Chamber of Commerce or if by a miracle they ventured outside city limits and contracted with a professional advertising agency, would results even come close to word-of-mouth feedback which will be forthcoming during and even after this project is finally completed? It may not be wise to disrespect the influence of “Karma.”
And, of course, let’s not forget the worst case scenario: WILD FIRE.
Don’t ever ever say it won’t happen to you!
Point of message: Please, please consider reassessing your own priorities as more and more increased density projects are placed on City Council agendas.
Does being consumed by one’s own perceived power to control represent a positive attribute? Isn’t Sedona already on overload?
The direction that the politicians are taking Sedona is straight to hell. Year-round residents are the backbone of Sedona and we are to be catered too. Tourists will only come once to drop a dime, they don’t come back but one infrequent day in time. Those that say tourists are our future should never be part of Sedona Now or Sedona in Motion aka the present.
Eddie, Says 28% of consumers say word of mouth is the most important factor in strengthening or eroding brand affinity. 64% of marketing executives indicated that they believe word of mouth is the most effective form of marketing.
Oh really Only 28% So what about the other 72% , It is call marketing. Please tell us how how” word of mouth” marketing will get people to come to Sedona mid week and in the summer and January. Eddie stick to what you know the past. You say” Karma” and all you do is complain and point fingers at the city and the chamber that actually work for Sedona.
Eddie you and your followers just want some old Sedona you remember like an old MGM movie,,,, well Sedona is a tourist town always has been and it will grow .
Even though current traffic volumes are above the carrying capacity of the local highways, the overinflated ego’s of Sedona leadership want us to believe they have a solution. Sedona is motion is nothing but a boondoggle. A diversion, until the next diversion and ultimate destruction of what attracted most residents to Sedona.
Sedona is now a tourist trap run by a mayor who owns a tourist event.
I morn the Sedona I once loved. Too many idiots killed her.
Sustainable tourism?
… or should that be stupid sustainability? Sustainability is a perfectly good word, when used to describe a system with inputs and outputs to/from a control volume, given some generation and dissipation possibly too, in engineers’ terms. It’s just that, because the word has been used by the treehuggers and then the cntrl-left in general for so long as a BS word to throw out there along among the stupidity that they often emanate, it has bad connotations. Sustainability is often just stupidity by association, so it’s time to straighten things out.
THERE ARE LIMITS TO THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE YOU CAN PUT IN A LIMITED GEOGRAPHICAL AREA !!!!!
The city doesn’t get it, Eddie! They really don’t care. It’s all about them and not the future. Keep trying to get those people to care but good luck.
We are 15 year Sedona residents. We heard about Sedona about 5 years before we first visited and subsequently decided to move here. We are still very active – hike a lot and enjoy the outdoors. In so doing we have NEVER met one single person on the trail who said they didn’t hear about Sedona from friends – and that’s the truth!
And for that person, Steve Segner(?) to imply Mrs. Maddock lives in the past. We reread the article and it was essentially relating to the current redesign of the uptown highway which to our knowledge is still part of 89A, a State Route to Flagstaff.
Mr. Segner apparently has problems with the truth but that supports his obvious involvement and control of Sedona city politics and tremendous influence with their decisions. We know of NO place else that funds their chamber of commerce let alone to allow them to dictate municipal policy! Unheard of – but then Sedona is unique but not all of it is good.
Our walking buddy said it for us!
Carillon & Westside Walkers
Let’s face it. Probably the biggest guffaw (at least one of them) was when that city council under Mayor Rob Adams voted to give the chamber the asinine advertising contract in the first place as well as doing away with commissions and allowing the secret society(s) = Citizen Engagement committees. With that transparency went out the window and allowed participation from questionable legitimate Sedona city residents (no need to mention names) to essentially introduce and enforce mindless activities with ridiculous outcomes. Ask one who knows e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g (w/initials SS?)
Hang onto your hats, Folks – just wait until they extend that “road the goes nowhere” (dead end of of Forest Road) to connect to W89. Lordy, Lordy if you haven’t lived to 40 you may never have the chance once that doozie is on track. On track? Off track? OMG – and then cars might actually turn left from 89A to go uptown? And someone w/the initials SS gripes here about old news? Sure as hell beats the current direction, oh yea) IMO.