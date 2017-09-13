ACC Approves Monthly Smart Meter Fee

ACC Approves APS “Smart” Meter Extortion Fee

and Discrimination Against Solar & Commercial Customers

Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward

Sedona, Arizona ~ September 13, 2017





Yesterday, in a 4 to 1 vote, the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) commissioners voted to give APS everything APS wanted regarding “smart” meters.



The decision was made without discussion and took about five minutes. The points I made in a filing last week against the administrative law judge’s Recommended Opinion & Order were completely ignored. Condoning accounting fraud, condoning APS & ACC Staff dishonesty, neglecting the requirements of a previous decision, multiple examples of obvious judicial bias — all were ignored. The only reason the decision took five minutes was because the administrative law judge took it upon herself to read her pro-APS, pro-“smart” meter propaganda, and because ACC Commissioner Bob Burns wanted to explain his lone No vote.



Burns’ previous statements and votes regarding “smart” meters have all been pro-APS. However, because he is in a legal battle with APS and the other commissioners over APS’s refusal to divulge political donations, he is now voting against anything APS wants. If he wins his legal battle, the whole APS rate case will likely be overturned, yesterday’s “smart” meter decision included.





I will also be appealing the ACC decision. But neither Burns’ current legal actions nor my upcoming appeal will stop what the majority of commissioners decided until and if either Burns or I win. In other words, just because a decision is appealed does not mean that decision gets put on hold.



Meanwhile here’s what will go into effect this October 1st:



