Yavapai County currently has 27 jobs to fill

Sedona AZ – Start 2020 with a new outlook on life and possibly a new career with Yavapai County. If you recently graduated from high school, moved to the area or are just in need of a new career, now is the time to act.

Yavapai County is one of the larger employers in the area and currently looking to fill 27 positions. This may be the perfect time to start a new career doing something you love that also supports your community.

Wendy Ross, Yavapai County Human Resources Director said, “Working in the local government offers rewards that many other types of jobs lack. A career serving the public is unique in many ways and our employees fill a variety of different roles, meet many challenges and encounter people from different backgrounds. If you think about it, government employees serve everyone and we have the potential to impact every citizen in the tri-cities area. We’re proud to note that many of our employees have been with us for over 20 years!”

Yavapai County full time employee benefits include:

• Comprehensive medical, dental and vision insurances

• Retirements through Arizona State Retirement System (ASRS) and voluntary options through Nationwide including 457(b) plan;

• Basic life and, long and short-term disability insurances

• Flexible spending account (medical, dependent care, and health savings)

• Employee Assistance Programs (EAP)

• Annual sick leave plus 10 paid holidays

• Tuition reimbursement program.

Many of the current positions do not require a college education or work experience.

Here are just a few of the positions now available in your area:

Cottonwood- Clinical Services Clerk – Community Health Center of Yavapai – $12.99 – $15.86 Hourly

Camp Verde- Cook I – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office – $14.33 – $17.48 hourly

Prescott- Fleet Services Technician – Yavapai County Fleet Services – $11.01 – $13.04 Hourly.

Mrs. Ross went on to state, “The Yavapai County Human Resources Department is here to support you through the entire application process. If you have any trouble applying online, please contact our office at 928-771-3252 or stop by our offices at 1015 Fair Street in Prescott.”

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is also looking for men and women interested in starting a career in law enforcement. YCSO has several positions available and more information can be found at the following Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/YCSORecruitment/.