Sedona Christmas tree recycling

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona is once again offering a free and environmentally friendly means to recycle your Christmas tree.

From December 31, 2019, through January 31, 2020, the city will accept trees at the city maintenance yard, 2070 Contractors Road, west Sedona. Drop off your tree Monday through Friday, excluding legal holidays, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Trees must be free of lights, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, and plastic wrapping.

No yard debris will be accepted.

The trees will be offered to the U.S. Forest Service for use in erosion control in the national forest and mulch will be available to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

Questions? Call the city Public Works department at 928-204-7111.