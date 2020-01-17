Home » Business » Climate Change and the Impacts on the Southwest

Sedona AZ – Darren McCollum will delve into what human activities are changing the climate of the planet. A lead forecaster meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Mr. McCollum will present results from the National Climate Assessment including what changes are being observed in the southwest United States and Arizona, as well as the predicted changes for the rest of this century.

Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance will feature a presentation and discussion by Flagstaff Lead Meteorologist, Darren McCollum presenting Climate Change and the Impacts on the Southwest at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 South Sixth Street, Cottonwood, Arizona. The Saturday, February 1, 2020 program will explore why human activities are changing the climate of our planet, and give a brief overview on climate related impacts being observed globally and nationally.

Darren will present results from the National Climate Assessment, including what changes are being observed in the southwest U.S./Arizona, as well as predicted changes for the rest of this century beginning at 12:30 PM and ending at 1:45 PM. This will shine a light on how climate change is a local issue. With this knowledge, we can better understand why we, as individuals need to get involved, make personal changes and sacrifices to safeguard our community and begin to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change in the southwest.

Darren McCollum received his Master of Science degree in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma focusing on the severe weather patterns of the monsoon and Gulf of California moisture surges that are so important to an active monsoon thunderstorm environment. For two years he served as a Research Associate at the National Severe Storms Laboratory with a continued focus on the Arizona monsoon. From 1994 – 1998, he worked as an intern at the National Weather Service in Tucson, and since 1998 he has been with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, initially as Journey Forecaster, and since 1999 as Lead Forecaster/Meteorologist.

Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance mission is to educate and empower people to take action now against the negative impact the climate crisis is having on our planet. NAZCCA is a grassroots, non-partisan, non-profit 501c3 organization. To learn more about the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance, visit NAZCCA.org or contact Beverly Hedden at beverlyhedden@gmail.com.