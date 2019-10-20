Home » Business » Yavapai College: OLLI Climate Change Discussion

Sedona AZ – Climate Change is already affecting human wellbeing in almost all parts of the Earth, and certainly here in Arizona as well. Smaller climate pressures like rising temperatures have already lead to large numbers of climate migrants, and larger climate pressures are now also leading to more and more climate refugees in our region. Current pressures and future projections will be discussed.

Climate Change: Causes and Cascading Consequences

Climate Refugees and Arizona’s Future

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 @ 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Yavapai College: OLLI Climate Change Discussion Groups

Verde Campus Room G-103

601 West Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

If you have ever wondered about what aspects of climate are really changing then this is a presentation meant for you. The current scientific understanding of climate change will be presented, as well as the effects of these changes on Arizona ecosystems, on human wellbeing, and on the Arizona and US economies. Regional climate change and regional economic impacts will also be discussed.

NAZCCA and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will feature second and third installments of a continuing presentation and discussion on the impacts of the climate crisis. Please join us for “Climate Refugees and Arizona’s Future” by Stefan Sommer.

Dr. Stefan Sommer is Director of Education at the Merriam Powell Center for Environmental Research at Northern Arizona University. His doctoral work is in ecological sustainability, and he has studied effective communication across cultural boundaries in many contexts including PBS film production.

These presentations are free and open to the public.

Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance mission is to educate and empower people to take action now against the negative impact the climate crisis is having on our planet. NAZCCA is a grass roots, non-partisan, non-profit 501c3 organization. This SedonaEye.com article submitted by Beverly Hedden, Cottonwood area event coordinator.