Sedona attains Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Sedona AZ – The city of Sedona has once again achieved a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. This year’s award is for the city’s comprehensive annual financial report for the 2018 fiscal year.

The certificate, awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the city and its Financial Services Department.

The certificate for the FY2018 report is the city’s twentieth such recognition from the association.

In conjunction with the certificate, the association also makes an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement to the individuals and department primarily responsible for preparing the report.

In addition to accuracy and implementation of best practices in the area of financial reporting, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting also recognizes that the city of Sedona has demonstrated a constructive ”spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial position.

As part of a commitment to complete transparency in government and budgeting, the city posts detailed budget and audit information on its website at sedonaaz.gov/finance.