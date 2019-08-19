Home » City Council, Community » CCSO Needs Information About Switchbacks Death

Sedona AZ – On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Highway 89A near milepost 389, the area commonly referred to as the switchbacks of Oak Creek Canyon, for a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. That same day detectives responded to a report of a deceased elderly male found near the location of the vehicle.

Detectives are working to identify the deceased male.

At this point in the investigations, it is unknown if the two are connected. The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that may assist in the investigations.

The vehicle is described as a 2006 Silver Hyundai Sonata passenger car with an Arizona State flag front license plate. A photograph of the actual vehicle is shown.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone who travelled Hwy 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff on Friday night through Saturday morning, to please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 928-226-5087.

Due to the ongoing investigations, no further details are available at this time.