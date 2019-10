Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Sunset Park playground renovation update

– The newly renovated playground at Sunset Park is expected to reopen on November 7, 2019. The reopening date is subject to delay, if inclement weather affects the construction schedule.

The Sunset Park grass area, picnic ramadas, and tennis and basketball courts are open to the public now and will remain open throughout the playground renovation.

The new playground will have concrete borders and rubber surfacing in place of the old wood chips, with six new benches to complement four new trees planted last spring.

Park renovation updates will be posted on the city Facebook page.

Sunset Park is located in west Sedona.