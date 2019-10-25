Home » Featured » Poco Diablo McGuire: Top Ten Halloween Safety Tips

Sedona AZ – Halloween is just days away. Fast becoming one of the most popular holidays in this country, masses of little superheroes, cartoon, and television characters will soon be out in their neighborhoods for trick or treat fun.

SedonaEye.com Star Four Paws Up Pet Columnist Poco Diablo McGuire wants children and pet parents to know the American Red Cross has ten tips to help keep everybody safe during this fun Halloween event.

Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen:

– Use face makeup instead of masks which make seeing difficult.

– Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way.

– Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.

– Have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

Make sure adults know where the kids are going: A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children door-to-door.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk, don’t run.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on and remember your manners. Say thank you!

Accept treats at the door – never go inside even when invited.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street:

– If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.

– Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner.

– Don’t cut across yards or use alleys.

– Don’t cross between parked cars.

– Drivers – use extra caution: Youngsters and Four Paws Up Pals may forget to look both ways before crossing!

A grown-up should check the goodies before eating! Discard any suspicious or opened candies. Remove loose candy, all open packages, and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

– Light the area well (turn outside lights on) so young visitors can see.

– Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps.

– Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

– Never invite an adult or child into your home while trick or treating: Be smart, be safe.

Download the free Red Cross First Aid App for instant access to expert first aid advice right at your fingertips. Use the free app Emergency for weather alerts and to let others know you are safe if severe weather occurs.

Find these and all of the Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps. Tell ’em your Four Paws Up Pals and ‘specially Poco Diablo McGuire Star Pet Columnist sent ya!