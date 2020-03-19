Home » City Council, Community » Sedona resident first positive Yavapai County COVID-19 case

Sedona AZ – A Sedona resident has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The case is currently under investigation by Yavapai County Community Health Services, and contacts to the case are also being identified and contacted.

This is the forty-fifth case in Arizona.

Now that it has hit “home” in Yavapai County, it is imperative to continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more, avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.

Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is open as of today, and the phone bank will be in operation Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The number is 928-442-5103.

Questions after hours? Call the hotline 1-844-542-8201.