Home » Featured » Yavapai County Supervisors Extend Emergency Proclamation 60 Days

Sedona AZ – Today, March 23, 2020, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors ratified the Emergency Proclamation, signed by Chairman Brown on March 19, and voted to extend the Emergency Proclamation for another 60 days.

Board Counsel Martin Brennan reminded the Board of Supervisors that the authority granted in an Emergency Proclamation comes from Arizona Revised Statute 26-311 which states:

If an emergency is declared pursuant to subsection A, the mayor or the chairman of the board of supervisors shall, during such emergency, govern by proclamation and shall have the authority to impose all necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order of the city, town, or unincorporated areas of the county, including, but not limited to:

Imposition of curfews in all or portions of the political subdivision.

Ordering the closing of any business.

Closing to public access any public building, street, or other public place.

Calling upon regular or auxiliary law enforcement agencies and organizations within or without the political subdivision for assistance.

Notifying the constitutional officers that the county office for which they are responsible may remain open or may close for the emergency.

https://www.azleg.gov/ars/26/00311.htm

To protect the health and safety of the citizens of Yavapai County, Chairman Brown has determined that the Board of Supervisors meetings will not be available to in-person citizen participation for the next 90 days. Each meeting is available to view online at Yavapai.us/meetings.

At least 24 hours prior to each meeting, citizens may send comments regarding current agenda items to ClerkofBoard.Web@yavapai.us to be read into the record.

In order to slow down the progression of the COVID-19 virus, the Board of Adjustments and Planning & Zoning meetings have also been cancelled during the next 90 days.