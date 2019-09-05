Home » City Council, Community » Sedona Fire District Suspends Issued Burn Permits

Sedona AZ – Due to the continued unseasonably hot weather and lack of monsoon moisture, Sedona Fire District is suspending all issued burn permits for the burning of yard debris.

“The National Weather service is advising us that a more normalized weather pattern will be developing in the next week to 10 days,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis, adding, “We will continue to reevaluate conditions and allow open burning of yard debris as soon as is prudent.”

Recreational fires are not affected by this suspension of burn permits. Recreational fires are the burning of seasoned firewood in an approved fire pit, fire ring, or chimenea. Recreational fires may not exceed 36 inches in diameter or have fuel piled higher than 24 inches.

“While recreational fires are still allowed, we urge extreme caution when doing so,” said Davis.

SFD reminds everyone that when a recreational fire pit is in use, the following shall apply: