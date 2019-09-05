Sedona Fire District Suspends Issued Burn Permits

Sedona AZ – Due to the continued unseasonably hot weather and lack of monsoon moisture, Sedona Fire District is suspending all issued burn permits for the burning of yard debris.
“The National Weather service is advising us that a more normalized weather pattern will be developing in the next week to 10 days,” said Fire Marshal Jon Davis, adding, “We will continue to reevaluate conditions and allow open burning of yard debris as soon as is prudent.”
Recreational fires are not affected by this suspension of burn permits. Recreational fires are the burning of seasoned firewood in an approved fire pit, fire ring, or chimenea. Recreational fires may not exceed 36 inches in diameter or have fuel piled higher than 24 inches.
“While recreational fires are still allowed, we urge extreme caution when doing so,” said Davis.
SFD reminds everyone that when a recreational fire pit is in use, the following shall apply:
-
- The fire shall be constantly attended by a competent person at least 18 years of age. The attendant shall monitor the use of the fire pit until the fire is fully extinguished. Disposal of ashes shall be in a metal container with a tight fitting lid and the container shall be placed on a non-combustible surface.
- Only dry seasoned firewood shall be used as fuel. Firewood shall not be stacked higher than 24 inches in the fire pit. The burning of trash, yard debris, or construction materials shall be prohibited.
- The burn area of a fire pit shall not exceed 36 inches in diameter.
- A clear area, free of combustibles, no less than 36 inches wide shall be maintained in the immediate vicinity of the fire pit at all times.
- An approved means of fire suppression shall be available at all times that the fire pit is in use. Approved means may include but are not limited to; portable fire extinguisher, garden hose or other water supply, shovel and dirt.